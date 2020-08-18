PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its environmental education programming for Aug. 27-30.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Birds of Prey, 10 a.m. –Beach House steps
- Specialized for their way of life, birds of prey have a variety of adaptations that provide an edge on survival. In the next several weeks and months, many will be migrating—some as far as South America. Learn more about these amazing birds.
Friday, Aug. 28
Raptor Force, 8 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
- Armed with powerful beaks and razor-sharp talon, raptors are nature’s elite killing force. Dramatic footage from cameras mounted on their backs shows why these birds are masters of the sky.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Laurel Run/CCC Trail Hike, 9 a.m. –bench near CCC Museum
- Hike Laurel Run Trail north, and then return on the CCC Trail south. We will be observing dragons and damsels while on this hike. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water.
Winter Visitor, 3 p.m. –Beach House steps
- Join us for a short discussion on a winter visitor from the north to the park. Many folks don’t know that they can be seen in this part of the world, but you will learn just how prevalent they might be when you see evidence of their visits.
Owl Power, 8 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
- Owls have a number of amazing adaptations and now some scientists are looking at those adaptations to see how they may be able to influence technology and design. You will see owls as their vision, hearing, and silent flight are studied.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Tea and Talk, 7 p.m. –Beach House back steps
- Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park: Program attendees are advised that they must wear face coverings, social distancing will be required during the program, and total attendance will be limited to 25. You cooperation is appreciated.
