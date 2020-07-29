PENFIELD — The following are interruptive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park Aug. 6-9, 2020.
Aug. 6 — Hike the Logslide/Stumpfield Loop at 9 a.m., site 107
- This short loop passes through mixed hardwoods and shares a section with the Quehanna Trail. Wear comfortable shoes/boots and bring water.
Aug. 7 — Tools of the Trade: Ice Harvesting at 8:30 p.m., campground amphitheater
- Before refrigerators, there was still a need to keep things cold, so ice was an important commodity. Learn about the tools and techniques used in the ice industry and watch some vintage footage of the ice harvests of years gone by.
Aug. 8 – Hike Skunk Trail Out/Beaver Dam Track Back at 9 a.m., outside of the park office
- Easy hike out and back on either side of Mud Run Road. Wear comfortable shoes/boots and bring water.
A Walk Through History at 4 p.m., beach house steps
- Learn what changes the area now known as Parker Dam State Park as participants walk around the lake and discuss topics like woodhicks, shays, bark peelers and tree armies. The walk crosses the spillway rocks, so wear appropriate shoes.
Tools of the Trade: Lumbering at 8:30 p.m., campground amphitheater
- The men that worked the woods in the early timber days used tools and techniques that may be foreign to folks today. Watch some vintage footage of woodsmen using the tools and techniques of their day, and learn more about what they did.
Aug. 9 — Tea and Talk at 7 p.m., beach house back steps
- Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. The Sunday evening tea-and-talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park: Program attendees are advised that they must wear face coverings, social distancing will be required during the program and total attendance will be limited to 25.