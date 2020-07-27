PENFIELD — The following are interpretive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park July 30 through Aug. 2.
July 30 — “A Stroll through the Solar System”
- Participants can take a journey through the vast expanse of space, while discussing the sun and all of the planets, their sizes and relative distances from one another. Meet at the beach-house steps at 10 a.m.
July 31 — “History of PA State Parks”
- Participants will gather at the campground amphitheater at 8:30 p.m. to learn about the history and current status of Pennsylvania’s state parks.
Aug. 1 — “Timber Rattlesnakes”
- Outside of the CCC Museum at 4 p.m., visitors will learn about timber rattlesnakes, symbols of the wilderness.
“Pennsylvania Conservation Hero Gifford Pinchot”
- Visitors will learn about Gifford Pinchot, Pennsylvania governor and America’s first-trained forester at the campground amphitheater at 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 — “Tea and Talk” on the beach house steps, 7 p.m.
- Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. The Sunday evening tea-and-talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park: Program attendees are advised that they must have face coverings in their possession, social distancing will be required during the program and attendance will be limited.
