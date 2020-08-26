PENFIELD — The following are programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park Sept. 2-5, 2020.
Sept. 2
“Full Moon, Phases, and Eclipses” at 10 a.m. at the Beach House steps
This program will teach participants how to understand moon phase and what happens during an eclipse.
Sept. 3
“Forest History” at 2 p.m. at the Beach House steps
Penn’s Woods, a special place for hundreds of years, have changed a tremendous amount in that time. Learn about those changes and the changes that could come in the future.
Sept. 4
“Pennsylvania’s Natural Symbols” at 4 p.m. at the Beach House steps
Pennsylvania has tremendous biodiversity and the natural symbols that represent the state are just as diverse. Learn more about the official natural symbols of Penn’s Woods.
“A Duck-umentary” at 8 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Learn more about some of the most fantastic of their 120 different species.
Sept. 5
“Log Slide” at 3 p.m. at the beach
In the days before log trucks and skidders, how did people move logs to the sawmills? Water. Come to the beach and bring beach buckets (and masks) to help with this scale model log drive.
“Pennsylvania Elk –Reclaiming the Alleghenies” at 8 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Released in 1999, this PA Game Commission video chronicled the Pennsylvania Elk herd – and stands as one of the best films the PGC has produced.
Note: Program attendees must wear face coverings, social distancing will be required and total attendance is limited to 25.