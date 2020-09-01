PENFIELD — The following are interpretive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park Sept. 10-12.
Sept. 10
“Logslide—Stumpfield Hike at 10 a.m. at the campground host site
Enjoy this wooded hike on the Logslide Trail, and then connect to the Stumpfield Trail via an old gas line.
Sept. 11
“PA Black Bear” at 2 p.m. at the beach house steps
In the Keystone State, black bears have coexisted with humans for centuries. Learn more about this highly-adapted species of wildlife and how they survive in Penn’s Woods.
“On the Wings of a Monarch” at 8 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
This in-depth look at the Monarch butterfly’s fascinating life cycle, its habitats and its North American migration will amaze attendees.
Sept. 12
“Trail of New Giants/Vista Trail Hike” at 10 a.m. outside of the CCC museum
Enjoy this hike to the high point of the park, where attendees can overlook Parker Lake and the surrounding Moshannon State Forest. Wear appropriate footwear.
“Learn Your Leaves Walk” at 2 p.m. outside of the park office
Soon they will be gone, but the leaves on trees are an easy way to identify different species. Learn some of the many tree species found in the park by looking at the characteristics of their leaves.
“Things Naturalists Do” at 8p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Catch crayfish, pet bees, mess with moths. Learn some of the quirky things that people like park naturalists do to entertain themselves.