Garrett W. Prosper, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock. His field of study will be business.
At Central, Prosper was an honor student and received the DCC Key for Performing Arts.
Prosper was a four-year letterman in baseball, member of the District 9 AML First Team All-Star and Tri-County First Team All-Star, both in baseball. His activities included two school musicals, Willy Wonka and was the lead actor in Footloose. He volunteered for local holiday dinners and played for American Legion Baseball and Federation Baseball.
Prosper also worked in landscaping.