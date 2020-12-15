DuBOIS — The PSI Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently awarded three scholarships to area women who are pursuing educational programs that lead to a teaching degree. The women are Taylor Cappetta, Alexa Aiker and Lydia Holt.
Delta Kappa Gamma International is an honorary society of key women educators. PSI is the local chapter that extends from Punxsutawney, Brockway and DuBois to Ridgway, St. Marys, and from Clarion to Brookville to New Bethlehem. It includes more than 70 members from all of these regions. One of the society’s aim is to impact education worldwide by helping future educators.
Cappetta, a Brockway graduate, is a senior at Clarion University, where she is majoring in early childhood education and a minor in special education. She is a member of the Educational Honor Society, Kappa Delta Pi.
A DuBois native, Aiker attends Indiana University of Pennsylvania and majors in music education. She is active in many musical activities on campus and is the IUP Chorale secretary.
Holt graduated from Brockway Area School District and is a junior at Penn State. She is majoring in secondary education with a major in mathematics.
The October meeting of the PSI Chapter is always an internal fundraiser whereby the monies are raised to sponsor these scholarships. Over the years, PSI has supported many future teachers by providing more than $50,000 toward their education.