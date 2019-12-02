DuBOIS — The Psi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International inducted four new members at its October meeting held in Brockway. The Society is comprised of key women educators whose vision and teaching is impacting instruction worldwide. Because these four women are motivated to make a difference, they have been invited to join this honor society. They are Beth A. McMeekin, Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, Megan Disher, Delaney McMeekin.
They represent a diverse group in their backgrounds, their educational careers, and their accomplishments.
Beth McMeekin is an experienced teacher with 11 years in the Brockway Area School District as a freshman language arts educator. She graduated from St Francis University in 1995 and is a Brockway native. She is active with extracurricular responsibilities as the advisor to the Student Council and the senior class advisor as well as the ABC committee. Within the Brockway community, McMeekin is involved in her church and the Fourth of July celebration.
Kelsi Wilcox Boyles is likewise experienced with 10 years, beginning with the Forest Area School District. In August 2009 she began employment with the Keystone district first as a seventh grade English teacher and then as an online education advisor. Her interest and educational preparation took her to the Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 as an Education Programs Specialist where she focuses on technology, curricular mapping and STEM. Her master’s degree from Clarion University is a concentration on technology and online instruction. Besides being awarded various academic scholarships, she was honored multiple years with an Excellence in Service Award. Boyles lives in Emlenton.
Megan Disher, from Indiana, is a school-based speech-language pathologist. She provides all speech, language, and pediatric feeding intervention to Pressley Day School and Alternative Community Resources Program (ACRP). Both her undergraduate and master’s degrees were from Indiana University in speech language and audiology. During her time at IUP, she achieved the Dean’s List all eight quarters and the Provost Scholar recognition. While she is a first-year teacher, Disher has many experiences in her field from being a graduate assistant at IUP, a graduate intern at Penn Highlands Elk, and as an intern at South St. Mary Street Elementary School.
Delaney McMeekin is Psi chapter’s first inductee as a collegiate member. She is currently a senior at Gannon University. She is majoring in Early Childhood and Special Education. Besides her activities as a tour guide, a resident assistant, and member of Kappa Delta Phi, she has extensive volunteer work on campus. It is this kind of engagement that distinguishes a college student for membership in Delta Kappa Gamma. The GIVE (Gannon Invitation to Volunteer Everywhere) Day and Day of Caring plus the work at the Martin Luther King Center involves community volunteerism. McMeekin has participated in mission outreach in Mexico by teaching girls English and the L’arche adults with disabilities project. In Guatemala she and others served in building projects. McMeekin just completed a 3 1/2 week placement at the Barber National Institute in Erie by working mainly with the autistic.