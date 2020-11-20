DuBOIS — While Penn State DuBois observes new guidelines due to COVID-19, Santa and Mrs. Claus have found a new way to visit with children this year for the campus’ 26th Annual Breakfast with Santa.
A drive through event is planned for Saturday, Dec. 5. Children and their families are invited to drive through campus, greet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and receive a goodie bag. Bags will include a gift, crafts, snacks and a gift card for a local restaurant where they can enjoy breakfast. Social distancing policies made it necessary to change course from the usual Breakfast with Santa event held in the Student Union, but that has not deterred Santa from spreading holiday cheer.
Sponsored by the Student Government Association and organized through the Office of Student Affairs, the cost is $7 per child. All proceeds support the efforts of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that grants wishes to children battling critical illnesses. In the United States and its territories, Make-A-Wish makes a dream come true for a child every 34 minutes.
Times are available from 8-11 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020, by appointment. To schedule your timeslot, visit https://tinyurl.com/psudbws.
For more information, contact the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Affairs at 814-375-4760 or auw695@psu.edu.