CLEARFIELD — Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at one of two job fairs that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is hosting in McKean and Elk counties. During the job fairs, applicants can learn about wintertime job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their resume.
Available positions include: Construction Inspectors, CDL Operators, who must have valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) lifted; Diesel/Automotive Mechanics, who must have a CDL; Clerks, and Tradesman Helpers.
“We’re always looking for reliable people who take pride in a job well done”, said District Executive Karen L. Michael, P.E. “Come visit one of our locations to learn how these jobs offer permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”
Events will be held from 1 – 6 p.m. at the PennDOT District 2 County Offices listed below.
McKean County Maintenance Office
Aug. 29, at 300 Bingham Road, Cyclone
Elk County Maintenance Office
Sept. 4, at 32 St. Leo Avenue, Ridgway
Computers will be available, and staff will be on hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities.
PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2.