INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will hold commencement ceremonies for 1,720 graduates on May 7 and 8 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students graduating in May and August are eligible to participate in the ceremonies.
Three students from Punxsutawney, all 2017 graduates of Punxsutawney High School, will be honored during the ceremony for completing studies with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
They are:
- Hannah Duminske, a psychology major from Punxsutawney. She is the daughter of Timothy and Terri Duminske.
- Jacob Horner, a management information major from Punxsutawney. He is the son of Michael and Kim Horner, and the recipient of a Merit Scholarship. He was a member of the Project Management Club, Student Managed Investment Portfolio Club, Beta Gamma Sigma honors fraternity and the Association for Supply Chain Management Club.
- Maggie Prutznal, a fashion merchandising major from Punxsutawney. Daughter of Daniel and Peggy Prutznal, she is the recipient of the Sutton Scholarship, is a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society, was and Endowed Scholar and was recognized as a Person of Purpose during her freshman year. She was a member of the IUP Fashion Association, serving as the social media chair and a member of the Visual Merchandising Club.
In order to follow health and safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be four ceremonies for graduates: the graduate ceremony (for students receiving master’s and doctoral degrees) on May 7 at 7 p.m.; and undergraduate degree ceremonies on May 8 at 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Social distancing recommendations will be followed for the event, and face coverings are required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the door of the facility. Full cleaning and sanitation of the commencement ceremony area will take place between each ceremony.
“The Commencement Committee has done an incredible job in their thinking and planning, balancing health and safety concerns with a desire to provide an in-person recognition of our graduates,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “Graduates and families have been very clear with their preference for an in-person event.
“Commencement is a very special time for our university. It’s very important to our graduates and their families, and it’s also a highlight for everyone here who has watched our students work hard to achieve this important goal,” Driscoll said. “I want to thank everyone involved in the planning and staging of these ceremonies, including the team at the Kovalchick Complex who will be cleaning and sanitizing the facility between ceremonies to keep our graduates, our families, and our employees safe and well.”