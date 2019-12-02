DuBOIS — Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, SBCF will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the DuBois City Hall, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, for anyone who would like to volunteer or learn more about the organization.
The new nonprofit organization is on a mission to help rescue an increasing number of feral cats and kittens roaming the streets of DuBois.
This is a brand new, still “work in progress” non-profit organization with the mission statement: To work towards the control and humane treatment of stray cats and kittens with the objective to find homes.
For more information or to volunteer, individuals can call the city hall at 814-371-2000 or visit their Facebook page — Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, SBCF Facebook page.