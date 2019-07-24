LUTHERSBURG — Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) will host its 23rd annual Pig Roast Fundraiser in the Brady Township Community Building Two at 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Catering by Paulette will provide the buffet.
There will be live and silent auctions, a bluebird and general raffle, two special packages and a sponsor and bonus package. New donors, including Bass Pro Shops and the Ned Smith Center for Art and Nature, will give away merchandise this year.
Each dinner ticket includes an auction bid number and door prize ticket. Meal tickets will be mailed in advance. The cutoff for dinner reservations is Aug. 5.
For more information, call 814-371-1327 or visit the PWHU Facebook page to access the form.