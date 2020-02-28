DuBOIS — The regular meeting of the Quad Amateur Radio Club will be held March 11 at 7 p.m.
Meetings are held monthly at the Penn State DuBois Campus in the Smeal Building. The meetings are open to amateur radio operators as well as those interested in learning about amateur radio and possibly obtaining their license.
An American Radio Relay League certified Volunteer Exam session will be held April 8 at 6 p.m. at the Penn State DuBois Campus in the Smeal Building, for those wishing to take any class of amateur radio license exam. The exam session will be immediately prior to the April meeting.
The Quad County Amateur Radio Club, which serves amateur radio operators in Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, and Cameron Counties, was found in 1975. For more information, please visit the Club website at www.qcarc.org.