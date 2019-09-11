The regular monthly meeting of the Quad County Amateur Radio Club will be Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Meetings are held monthly at the Penn State DuBois Campus in the Smeal Building. The meetings are open to amateur radio operators as well as those interested in learning about amateur radio and possibly obtaining their license.
An American Radio Relay League certified volunteer exam session will be held Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Penn State DuBois Campus in the Smeal Building for those wishing to take any class of amateur radio license exam. The exam session will be immediately prior the October meeting.
The Quad County Amateur Radio Club, which serves amateur radio operators in Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk and Cameron Counties, was founded in 1975. For more information, please visit the club website at www.qcarc.org.