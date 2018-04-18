DuBOIS — The regular monthly meeting of the Quad County Amateur Radio Club will be held Friday at 7 p.m. Meetings are held monthly at the Penn State DuBois Campus in the Smeal Building. The meetings are open to amateur radio operators as well as those interested in learning about amateur radio and obtaining their license.
An American Radio Relay League certified volunteer exam session will be held April 20 at 6 p.m., for those wishing to take any class license exam. The exam session will be immediately prior to the April meeting.
The Quad County Amateur Radio Club, which serves amateur radio operators in Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties, was founded in 1975. For more information, visit the club website at www.qcarc.org.
