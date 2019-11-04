DuBOIS — Quilter’s Gathering 2019, sponsored by Chat and Sew Quilters, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois.
Vendors from two quilt shops will be at the event and ready to sell at noon. Cotton Creations from Clarion and Angel Dreams from Kersey will be in attendance.
The vendors will conduct some demonstrations about new products and ideas. There will then be show and tell from the various quilt clubs and individuals. Persons can bring up to three items. Unquilted tops are welcome.
Each quilt club/guild is asked to bring a door prize. It is recommended to bring a basket of quilting items, fabric, patterns, etc. There is no dollar amount on the door prizes. Each club must decide what they would like to donate. For more information, call Alma at 814-371-3383.
In addition to vendors, Chat and Sew will be selling some items such as used quilting books, bags of fabric, etc. They are also conducting a membership drive for the club.
Cookies, coffee, tea and water, provided by Chat and Sew, will be served after show and tell.
Persons are asked to RSVP with number attending by Nov. 5 to Mary at 814-653-2635 or by email at goldenhugs4@gmail.com. A $5 donation will be accepted at the door and qualifies persons for the drawing of door prizes.
All quilters are welcome whether they belong to a club or not.