Mercedes M. Raab, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Carlow University, Pittsburgh. Her field of study will be art therapy.
While attending Central, Raab was a member of the National Honor Society, Vice-President of Rotary Interact Club, a member of the National Honor Society, Lead and Seed, Senior Class Play-Clue, lettered in Cross Country and Student Ambassador. Raab was a Camp Confidence counselor and a Click Student Ambassador.
Raab graduated from Central with 15 college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program from St. Francis University and Butler County Community College. She is a Dale Carnegie graduate. She received the Provost Scholarship from Carlow University.
Her parents are Bill and Michelle Raab.