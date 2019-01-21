Bruce Michael and Danielle (Ferraraccio) Hartzfeld of Rockton announce the birth of a daughter on Jan. 12, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Raelynn Elizabeth Hartzfeld weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Bruce Hartzfeld of Luthersburg and Kathy Hartzfeld of Sykesville. Maternal grandparents are Gino and Jeanne Ferraraccio Sr. of DuBois.
Paternal great-grandparents are Glen and Sandy Hartzfeld of DuBois. Maternal great-grandparents are Kathy and David Radaker of DuBois.
