BROCKWAY — Taylor Raybuck, a 2018 graduate of Brockway Area High School, will be attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
She is enrolled in the 2018 fall term for a four year program studying Astrophysics and Astronomy.
She is the daughter of Andrea Cubbon of Brockway and Ryan and Shannon Sharrer of Export. Raybuck has also been accepted into the Honor’s Program at ERAU. She achieved a 4.0 GPA and has received the Chancellor’s Scholarship Award and the Women in Achievement Award from ERAU. Her activities include Varsity Tennis, Ski Club, JV Softball, Varsity Club, Interact Club and Relay for Life. She also served as president of FCCLA and secretary of the Honor Society. Raybuck works at The Hut in Brockway.
