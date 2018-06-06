Bryan and Nicole (Bovaird) Slattery of Brockport announce the birth of a daughter at 8:49 p.m. April 20, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Reagan Mary Jane Slattery weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Paternal grandparent is Joseph Slattery of Ridgway. Maternal grandparents are Lori and Roger Bovaird of Brockway.
Paternal great-grandfather is James Slattery of Ridgway.
