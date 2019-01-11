Real Relationships will hold free weekly couples classes in DuBois and Woodland in February.
Classes will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 6, and on Thursdays at the Lake Street United Methodist Church in Woodland, starting Feb. 7. Classes are 6-8:30 p.m. each week. The program is available to all couples: married, engaged, dating, etc. Each class includes a free meal, free child care, and a Sheetz gift card.
Real Relationships isn’t counseling or therapy – it’s free relationship education. The program teaches skills that can enhance any type of relationship. Topics include improving communication, resolving conflict, and exploring expectations.
To enroll, call 865-2686 x242 or email realrelationships@childaid.org.
