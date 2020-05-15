BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Department of Psychology virtually inducted 10 new members into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.
To be eligible for membership in Psi Chi, a student has to be majoring in psychology, have completed 36 credit hours, have a “B” or higher in PSYCH 281, and completed PSYCH 282. In addition, students need to hold a 3.2 or higher overall GPA and a 3.5 or higher GPA in psychology.
Jennifer Rearick of Byrnedale was one of the 10 students inducted into the honor society.
The mission of Psi Chi, founded in 1929, is recognizing and promoting excellence in the science and application of psychology.
Psi Chi is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies and is an affiliate of the American Psychological Association and the Association for Psychological Science.