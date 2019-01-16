On Jan. 9, the residents of the Jefferson County Housing Authority hi rise in Punxsutawney were treated to disaster preparedness training presented by Beth Sawyer, Disaster Program Specialist with the Red Cross.
The training was held in the social hall located next door to the JCHA hi rise. Approximately 14 residents were present for the presentation. The presentation hit on the three actions everyone can take that can help make a difference………. Get a Kit, Make a Plan and be informed.
All Attendees received a free starter disaster supply kit and valuable information on best practices in the event of a disaster.
“Natural and human caused disaster can happen at any time, and while we can’t control them, we hope to have our residents as prepared as possible”, said Sandra McGuire, Executive Director of the JCHA. She also stated that she is looking forward to bringing this presentation to the Authority’s other housing locations, including Sykesville and Reynoldsville in order to educate as many of their residents as possible.
