WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University student Maverick Reed of Curwensville will serve as part of the summer orientation staff for first-year students.
Reed, a pharmacy major, will serve as the Wilkes Adventure Education Day coordinator. The adventure education coordinator is responsible for handling all aspects of the Adventure Education Orientation Experience, and also executes all aspects of the orientation housing process, and assists with student leader training and event organization. The coordinator also works directly with Student Affairs staff to plan and execute the pre-adventure day and peer-to-peer step-up session. Adventure Education offers fun, alternative learning experiences which challenge students to engage in physically demanding outdoor activities that not only emphasize wellness, but provide practical leadership tools, lessons on group dynamics, and opportunities to enhance communication and social skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.