JOHNSONBURG — Tuesday, Sept. 1 is the last day to register for the Rolfe Beagle Club’s 7th annual early fall predator hunt – dubbed the “September Song Dog Slam.” Participants can register to only hunt coyotes, only hunt crows or hunt both coyotes and crows. The hunt runs for 10 days and encompasses both weekends bracketing Labor Day.
The hunt starts at 12 a.m. on Sept. 2, and runs thru Sept. 12, at noon. Coyotes will be weighed every day at 6 p.m. Crows will be counted in at the same time. Every coyote will receive a share of the prize money. The lone exception is that the largest coyote will also receive an extra 10 percent. The largest female will also receive an additional prize.
The crow prize money will be based strictly on the number of crows harvested. Crows will also be counted in at 6 p.m. every day. The lone exception is that on Sept. 12, coyotes and crows will be registered in at noon.
Contact Mary Hosmer with questions at wlhab@windstream.net or 814-512-2101 and leave a message.
Registrations can be sent to Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA. 15845. Provide a name, address, phone number, email and registration fee.