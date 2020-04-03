DuBOIS — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Cultural Resources Inc. Board of Directors has made some decisions regarding operations at the Reitz Theater.
The Reitz Theater is currently closed to the public. Their email and phone messages will continue to be monitored regularly, so please do not hesitate to send any questions or concerns. They will respond as soon as possible.
The Mousetrap and DVAE's Spring Concert, both scheduled to occur in April, are postponed until further notice. Also, ticket sales for all 2020 shows are temporarily suspended. They will send an update once new dates are scheduled for these events.
For those who have already redeemed their season ticket benefits or purchased tickets to The Mousetrap, please consider exchanging those tickets to a future performance once ticket sales are re-opened. The theater does not incur any charges for ticket exchanges through the ticketing service, so exchanges are the most cost-efficient means for them to get individuals a seat for a future show. The theater administrator will be contacting anyone who already has tickets to any show that must move to a different date, once ticket sales resume.
The Reitz Theater expressed appreciation to the public for their patience and thank the public for their continued support at this difficult time. The Reitz Theater looks forward to once again offering performing arts opportunities to the community when conditions allow.