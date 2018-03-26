DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater Players of Cultural Resources Inc. (CRI) have announced their cast list for the upcoming classic comedy: Harvey by Mary Chase. Veteran Reitz Theater Player and former CRI Board Member, David Martin, leads a team of thespians as the director and designer. Actors are joining the Reitz Players from Clearfield, Jefferson, and Clarion counties.
After winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1945, Harvey gained greater fame in a movie version starring Jimmy Stewart five years later. Various Broadway revivals followed, including one featuring Jim Parsons (Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory) as Elwood P. Dowd in 2012.
Harvey is the story of a man named Elwood (Chris Taylor of Brookville) and his imaginary friend, a six-foot rabbit named Harvey. When Harvey’s existence begins to infringe on Elwood’s family, his sister Veta (Sue Shaffer of DuBois) decides that he needs to be committed to a psychiatric hospital. When the staff thinks that Veta is the one that actually needs the treatment, a roller coaster ride of laughs ensues. Joining Chris Taylor as Elwood and Sue Shaffer as Veta are Joe Lehr as Dr. Chumley, Andy Benson as Dr. Sanderson, Ginger Lehr as Nurse Kelly, Nate Horner as Wilson, Dean Stephens as Judge Gaffney, Gabriella Romeo as Myrtle May, Val Kucenski as Betty, and Josh Alderton as the cab driver.
Show dates are April 27, 28, May 3, 4, & 5 at 7:30 p.m. and April 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for students/seniors, available online now at www.ReitzTheater.com or at the theater’s box office Thursday’s between 1-6 p.m. or after April 6 at Kohlhepp Stone Center in DuBois.
Harvey by Mary Chase is sponsored in part by Forodora Insurance and Hallstroms Construction Inc. both of DuBois.
