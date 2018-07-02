DuBOIS — Veteran Reitz Theater Players’ Directors’ Joe and Becky Sensor are proud to open Cultural Resources’ summer musical, Bye, Bye Birdie based on a book by Michael Stewart, with lyrics by Lee Adams and music by Charles Strouse.
Agent and songwriter Albert Peterson (Starring Thomas Hibbert) finds himself in trouble when hip-thrusting rock and roll superstar Conran Birdie (Max Sensor) is drafted into the Army. Albert’s secretary and sweetheart, Rose “Rosie” Alvarez (Starring Emma Reed and Misti Bruner), comes up with a last-ditch publicity stunt to have Birdie record and perform a song before he is sent overseas. They plan to have Birdie sing Albert’s new song “One Last Kiss” on the Ed Sullivan Show before going into the Army.
Bye, Bye, Birdie showcases a large ensemble that includes some of our regions most talented performers. Some feature performers are Raeanne Reynolds and Kaiya Forsythe as Kim MacAfee, Jonathan Heid as Harry MacAfee, Dominic Umbaugh as Hugo, and Darla Brunquell as Mrs. Mae Peterson.
Join us and the DuBois Diner for Opening Night celebrations at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 6.
Show dates are July 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and July 8, 14, and 15 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 general admission and are available online at www.ReitzTheater.com, at the box office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m.until 6 p.m., and at Ace Hardware (formerly Kohlhepp’s True Value).
Cultural Resources Inc.’s production of Bye, Bye Birdie is sponsored in part by Wireless Corrections and Fore Your Health.
