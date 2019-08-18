The Reitz Theater will present “Next to Normal” on the Sawmill Theatre Stage in Cooks Forest on Aug. 29, 30, and 31 at 8 p.m.
The show is a reprise of their 2019 season show, with the original director and cast. The show contains mature language and situations. Jason Valentine directs the acclaimed rock musical with music by Tom Kitts and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. With a cast of only six, the show is both dynamic and complex.
The Goodmans seem like a perfect family. The only problem is that sometimes mother Diana is, well, a little too happy. Her husband Dan worries all the time. Her daughter Natalie seems awfully intent on getting that scholarship to Yale so she can leave home and her son Gabe is another story entirely. A musical about the toll of mental illness on a family might seem odd, but Next to Normal turned out to be one of Broadway’s biggest hits due to its heartbreaking, humorous, and unflinchingly authentic look at a family’s struggle with the effects of bipolar disorder.
The original 2009 Broadway production won three Tony awards as well as the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for drama; it is one of only nine musicals to be honored with the latter. It is a musical that is certain to entertain both veteran and contemporary theatre enthusiasts alike.
The cast includes Amanda Braunns as Diana Goodman, Jason Valentine as Dan Goodman, Rachel Duke as Natalie, Thomas Hibbert as Gabe, Zachary Coudriet as Henry, and Andrew Benson as Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden. The production team also includes Deb Kroft, Misti Bruner, and Joe Sensor.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sawmill.org. The Sawmill Theater is located at 140 Theater Lane, Cooksburg, PA.
Next to Normal is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com