DuBOIS — Auditions for The Mousetrap will be held at the Reitz Theater on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28, from 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1-3 p.m. Interested individuals are asked to come prepared to read from the script. Auditions will be held in the basement of the Reitz Theater, and all auditionees are asked to please use the front entrance of the theater. The director of this show is Jessica Haggerty.
The Mousetrap is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, A Concord Theatricals Company.