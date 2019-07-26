DuBOIS — Create puppets and train as a puppeteer at a puppetry workshop series being held by the Reitz Theater. Tuition is $50 and includes five, two-hour Saturday workshops, for ages 12 through adult. Sessions begin Aug. 10 and run through Sept. 7, and are from 10 a.m.-noon each Saturday.
Explore different types of puppets and puppetry skills, while creating art in several dimensions from many materials (particularly found and discarded materials). Participants will be challenged to “think outside the socks” as they gain a better understanding of puppetry.
Visit ReitzTheater.com for registration and more information. Scholarships are available based on financial need. Contact (814) 375-4274 or email thereitztheater@gmail.com for qualifying information.
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in DuBois.