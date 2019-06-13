DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources Inc. (CRI) is proud to announce its first ever STAR Arts Day Camp, to be held from June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a special Arts Showcase on Saturday June 29th at 1pm. Students in grades 1 to 6 are eligible to attend the camp, which has a registration fee of $50 ($40 for additional siblings). Students will attend four different arts-themed classes each day, including visual arts, dance, theater and music. The camp is administered by Rachel Duke, assisted by Joe Sensor, Amanda Braunns and Tom Hibbert.
As stated by Joe Sensor, Board President of CRI, “We at CRI are very excited to offer enriching activities in the performing and visual arts to the children of the DuBois area. We hope that this camp is a part of our ever-expanding mission to serve and enrich cultural experiences for the residents of our region.”
To register for the STAR camp, or for more information on the Reitz Theater and CRI, visit www.reitztheater.com. If you have any questions please feel free to email thereitztheater@gmail.com or call 375-4CRI (4274).