The Reitz Theater will present, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Aug. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. Sign language interpretation will be provided on Friday, Aug. 9 by Jenny Gordon.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors, and is one of the most enduring shows of all time.
Told entirely through song with the help of main character narrators, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is being directed by Becky Sensor, Assistant Director Max Sensor, Student Director Hannah Allen with music direction by Joe Sensor and sets by Jason Phipps.
The cast includes: Dominic Umbaugh as Joseph; Nate Horner as Pharaoh; Al Hewitt as Jacob: and Raeanne Reynolds, Caitlin Kalgren, Emma Reed, Paige Force, Madeline Sensor, London Watt, Alexa Alker, Alexia Catalone, and Olivia Reed as the narrators; Nate Horner, Max Sensor, Andy Benson, Josh Guldbrandsen, Nick Meholick, Andy Hewitt, Charlie Nixon, Luke Kakabadze, David Reitz, Gage Pardee, and Jeremiah Mondi as Joseph’s Brothers; Izzi Shaffer, Amanda Braunns, Maryann Toney, Shannon Gibson, Jaylen Hallowell, Rachel Miller as wives; Maddy Olewick, Julia Wirths, Anna Weible, Alicia Bryan, Adriana Hipwell, Ella Chirico, Leslie Bonante, Lauren Trudell, Lillie McCauley, Devan Bell, Grace Shuttleworth, Scarlet Curll, Molly Sensor, Lillian Kakabadze, Jocelyn Hart, Maddy Wilson, Abigail Trudell, Jude Toney, Jocelyn Hallowell, Rachel Miller as the Ensemble; Sydney Bridgman, Siena Ferraro, Ana Toney, Allie Aughenbaugh, Leah Gerg, Maria Hoch, Nicole Weible, Rebekah Miller, Quinn Conway, Kennedy Ferguson, Abigail Trudell, Lillian Kakabadze, Jocelyn Hart, Maddy Wilson, Jude Toney, Molly Sensor as the Children’s Chorus.
The opening night gala on Aug. 8 will feature samples from Presko in DuBois. Come and enjoy the offerings prior to the performance, and during the show’s intermission.
Tickets for this show cost $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ReitzTheater.com, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or by visiting the Reitz Theater Box Office, which opens one hour prior to each show, and is also open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. The box office will be closed from July 22-26. Please call ahead at 814-375-4274 to make special arrangements for handicapped seating, including ideal placement for viewing the sign language interpretation during the Aug. 9 performance. The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in DuBois.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is presented by arrangement with the Musical Company, LP, 214 Sullivan Street, Ste.4, New York, NY 10012-1354. www.themusicalcompany.com Phone: (212) 598-2204. Email:info@themusicalcompany.com.