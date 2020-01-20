DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater, under the direction of Lisa Rutherford, will present “Wait Until Dark,” written by Frederick Knott, on February 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. The opening night gala, Feb. 14, will feature Valentine treats courtesy of North Crate & Co. They will be bringing accessories from their furniture store to display. Attendees are invited to enjoy the offerings prior to the performance, and during the show’s intermission.
“Wait Until Dark” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.
A sinister con man and two ex-convicts are about to meet their match in Susy, the blind wife of the innocent man caught up in a smuggling plot that turned deadly. Susy figures out she is the victim of a bizarre charade, but when Roat kills his associates, a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues between the two. Susy knows the only way to play fair is by her rules, so when darkness falls, she turns off all the lights, leaving both of them to maneuver in the dark until the game ends.
The cast includes: Kris Haenes as Susy Hendrix, Andrew Benson as Sam Hendrix, Dave Martin as Mike Talman, Steven Walsh as Sergeant Carlino, Chuck Lukens as Harry Roat, Abigail Trudell as Gloria, Darius Clement and Timothy Weidow as Patrolmen. Deb Grieve is the Assistant Director, and Tom Hibbert is the Stage Manager. Rachel Duke is the Lighting Technician, and Darin Glass is the Sound Technician. Set Construction and special effects are being completed by Gene Deible, Dave Martin, and Brian Folmar. Amanda Braunns is creating props, and Beecher Klingensmith is the show’s prompter.
Tickets cost $13 for adults, and $11 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at ReitzTheater.com, ACE Fix-It Hardware in DuBois, and at the Reitz Theater Box Office, which is open Monday and Friday 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Wednesday 4 p.m.–7 p.m., and one hour prior to performances. Please contact the Box Office at (814) 375-4274 to purchase handicapped-accessible seating and larger seating, as these options are not available to purchase online or from ACE Fix-It Hardware.