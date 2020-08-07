CLEARFIELD — Relatives as Parents Program (RAPP) is a program which assists grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the role of primary caregiver for related children.
RAPP hosts monthly support group and provides education opportunities through a lending library and additional Family Support Services by Children’s Aid Society.
Upcoming support group meetings will be Aug. 17, Sept. 31, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Meetings are held the third Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield.
Child care is available and a light dinner is provided. Join virtually or in-person. Contact Shannon Kelly at 814-765-2686 ext. 205.