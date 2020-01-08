DuBOIS — There will be a Frozen II luncheon, benefiting the DuBois Relay For Life, from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg from, according to Eva McKee. Tickets are $10 each.
Children are invited to come and meet the Frozen II Snow Queen and have their picture taken with her. Also, Charlie the Jester will be there making balloon animals.
Lunch will be served, in addition to basket raffles and a 50/50.
For more information or tickets, please call either Alda at 814-590-0409 or Lee at 814-577-6803 or McKee at 814-577-5924.
Organizers would like to have pre-sale tickets to be sure to have enough food and seating space. Tickets will be available at the door unless sold out first.