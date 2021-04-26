CLARION – After a most challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) returns this spring in 17-plus regions, with 600-plus family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and children around the country.
In partnership with Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU#5, Riverview Intermediate Unit #6, Seneca Highlands IU#9, and Armstrong Indiana IU#28 , Northwestern PA will host 50+ events during this learning festival between May 6-May 16. These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their children and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). All events are free.
Northwestern PA’s festival of events will capture the themes of hands-on learning with art, maker, and science themed events and outdoor learning with family and friends. A small sampling of regional events are listed below:
- “Take & Make” Activities:
- Mother’s Day Paper Circuit Card, Riverview IU#6
- Test the Strength of Spider Webs, Riverview IU#6
- LEGO Candy Dispenser, DuBois Central Catholic
- LEGO Star Wars Mosaic, DuBois Central Catholic
Virtual Events:
- Let’s Make Frittatas!, Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro
- Reading Road Trip, Community Learning Workshop, Clarion University
- Art Lessons, Erie Arts & Culture
- Bot or Not? Exploring Artificial Intelligence with Families, Edinboro University
In-Person Events:
- Make Something with Makey Makey, DuBois Central Catholic
- Tinkerforge Nameplates, DuBois Central Catholic
- “She’s Got Game” Little Leaders and Athletes in Action 5K Fitness Trek, Clarion
- Professional Development for Adult Learners:
- Exploring the Science of Covid-19 through Project Based Learning
- Teaching Math with Games
- STEAM Themed Children’s Books and Activities
“This is our first year being part of Remake Learning Days across America and we are ready! Not only do we have our region’s in-person and virtual events on the calendar, we also invite families to join any of the 400+ virtual events happening across the country, families everywhere can join in events happening anywhere,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, co-lead of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA.
Find a complete list of events and registration information here: https://remakelearningdays.org/.
Families can search events by six learning themes: arts, maker, outdoor learning, science, technology and youth voice and filter by in-person, virtual, or hybrid events and age groups, to best fit their needs and interests. There are also professional development sessions for educators.