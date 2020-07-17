ERIE – Renee Pentz Davis of Rockton was among approximately 250 graduates awarded the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), the largest medical school in the U.S.
Davis graduated with a 4.0 grade point average, finishing second in her class.
Dr. Davis is the daughter of Joanne Pentz of Rockton and Mark Pentz of Reynoldsville. She is married to Aaron Davis of Butler.
She is a 2010 DuBois Area High School graduate. She earned a Bachelor of Health Science Degree at Gannon University and a Master of Physician Assistant Studies Degree at Gannon University in 2015, graduating summa cum laude honors with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
She is continuing her medical training with a five-year residency in General Surgery at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.