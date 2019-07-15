Jenna Coffey and Jordan Frano are the recipients of the 2019 DuBois Area School Retirees’ Scholarships.
Both recipients are 2019 graduates of the DuBois Area Senior High School.
This is the ninth time that the retired school employees have awarded two scholarships to high school graduates who will be attending college to become educators.
Since 1983, 46 scholarships have been presented to area graduates who plan to major in education. The two graduates were recognized at the annual spring luncheon by Beverly Kurts, chairperson of the scholarship committee.
Coffey plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in health and physical education. While in high school, Coffey participated in tennis, basketball, Special Olympics, Science Team, BUSTED Club, Camp Confidence, and volunteers at Vacation Bible School. She is working at TJ Maxx and the YMCA. She is the daughter of Eric and Joy Coffey of Treasure Lake.
Frano plans to attend Slippery Rock University and dual major in early education and special education. Frano has been active in Student Council, Read Across America, Team Captain of the DAHS Football Team, and a speaker to elementary students about the importance of education, volunteer for Little League and the Challenger Division, Special Olympics.
Frano is employed by Jared Cooper Landscaping, mows lawns and works at Luigi’s Ristorante. He is the son of Scott and Melissa Frano of DuBois.
Applicants for the scholarships must be residents of the DuBois Area School District, be accepted into the education department of an accredited four-year college or university and demonstrate both academic promise and financial need.