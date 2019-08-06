Rev. Amy Godshall-Miller was recognized for 30 years of ordained ministry by her congregation at Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois, on Sunday, July 7.
Pastor Amy met with members of the congregation for food and fellowship between Christ Lutheran’s three Sunday services.
Godshall-Miller grew up in a family who served the church. Her father, Rev. David Godshall, was a Lutheran pastor, and her mother, Barbara, joined her husband in church work. While growing up, she was involved with church youth group and led several children’s programs. In college, she was active in the chapel program and was a summer counselor at Bear Creek Lutheran Camp near Wilkes-Barre and a camp at a Lutheran Church on the Ojibwa Indian Reservation in North Dakota.
She earned her undergraduate degree in American history with a secondary education certification from Gettysburg College. “I saw my gifts in teaching and working with youth and children,” said Miller. “I decided I wanted to do this type of work in church. I was shy and saw church work as the best way for me to share my faith.”
Godshall-Miller received her divinity degree from Lutheran Seminary of Gettysburg, becoming one of the second wave of women ordained by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
“I benefited from the women who did the hard work during the first 20 years of this change,” said Godshall-Miller.
Her ordination was at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Allentown, Pa., on July 9, 1989.
She specializes in ministry to families. Over the years, she has nurtured children in the faith, led engaging and dynamic confirmation programs, and led hundreds of teenagers on mission trips throughout the northeast. Equipping parents as partners in raising children and youth in the faith is one of her passions. At Christ Lutheran she has established a Young Adult Ministry group for adults post high school through their 20s or very early 30s. She also loves preaching and leading God’s people in worship each Sunday.
Since ordination she has served at Christ Lutheran Church, Baltimore, Md., from 1989-2000; Talbot Lutheran Parish, Cordova (St. Paul’s) and Easton (Grace), Md., from 2000-07; and Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, Reading, Pa., from 2007-13. Pastor Amy and her husband, Rev. John Miller, whom she married in 1991, came to Christ Lutheran in DuBois in February 2013 to serve as co-pastors. They have two grown children, David and Mary.
“Answering the call to ordained ministry was a learning process and happened over time,” said Godshall-Miller. “I was encouraged by the people of the church. I have found it to be a wonderful life. I was especially blessed never to serve a church as a solo pastor. Sharing pastoral ministry has been a joy and has allowed me to pursue my strengths.”
Godshall-Miller’s gift from Christ Lutheran Congregation was a retreat to the Bethany Retreat Center in Frenchville.
“It was wonderful, I really enjoyed it,” she said. “It was time away where I had time to read, walk, pray and worship. It gave me time to reflect on where I have been and where I am going.”