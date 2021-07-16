DuBOIS — Revive Pennsylvania is partnering with Wendy's and the North Central PA LaunchBox to provide free Jr Frosty coupons for the first 500 children who bring in and show them their report cards.
Revive Pennsylvania's Executive Director Dan Kennard said the nonprofit organization knows that children had a hard year, dealing with a lot of changes throughout the school year.
"We simply want to give them some encouragement for all of their hard work," said Kennard. "This will also help us gauge some of the educational needs in our community so we can better serve our area and help RAISE THE STANDARD."
To receive the coupon, visit the LaunchBox, located at 2 E. Long Ave., DuBois, from noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Up to 500 students who come and present their report card will be given a free Wendy's frosty coupon.
Revive PA is focused on helping those in the Tri-County area raise the standard for their lives, according to their Facebook page.
"Whether it's finding employment, achieving new personal goals, or fighting addiction, Revive wants to help enable you to make that progress," according to Revive PA.