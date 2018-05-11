REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Community Association will hold its second annual community-wide yard sale on Friday and Saturday, July 20 and July 21.
A registration fee of $5 per household includes all advertising, maps with location and times and a yard sale sign. Those living in an apartment building with no yard may request a space with tables, which will be set up by the RCA office, 455 Main St., Reynoldsville.
Registration forms may be found online at www.goreynoldsvillee.com and the DuBois Chamber of Commerce. Forms are also available at Mike’s Bi-Lo, Sarah’s Tastee Freeze or Reynoldsville Borough Building. Registration forms are due no later than Wednesday, June 13.
Maps with locations and times will be available June 26 at www.goreynoldsville.com and the above businesses. Maps will also be available during the Red, White, & Blueberry Festival, July 14-15.
For those registered, yard sale signs and maps will be available for pick up during the Red, White, & Blueberry Festival in the lobby of the Reynoldsville Borough office.
