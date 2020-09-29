REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville High School Class of 1943 met recently at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House in DuBois for their annual get-together luncheon and to remember the 77th anniversary of their graduation.
Seven persons attended; three who were classmates.
The blessing before the meal was offered by Rose Ward. The group enjoyed conversation reminiscent of their years gone by and of old times and old friendships.
The attending classmates reported on being in touch with several classmates who were unable to attend.
Classmates attending were Paul Keller, Josephine London Park and Rose McGregor Ward.
As the group parted, they agreed to “same time, same place next year.”