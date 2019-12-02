DuBOIS — Members of the Reynoldsville High School Class of 1943 met recently at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House for lunch and to remember the 76th anniversary of their graduation.
There was no formal program but the attending classmates reported on being in touch with several classmates who were unable to attend.
Paul Keller reported that he had attended the Reynoldsville Alumni dinner at St. Marys Catholic Church in Reynoldsville the evening before and was acknowledged as being the oldest Reynoldsville male alumni there.
The time was spent in remembering old times and old friendships.
There were seven people in attendance of which four were classmates: Max Bryan, Keller, Josephine London Park and Rose McGregor Ward. The remainder were guests who joined the group upon parting they agreed to, “Same time, same place,” again next year.