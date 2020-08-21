MT JEWETT — The Allegheny and Upland Bird Hunt Chapters of the Ruffed Grouse Society offered a national Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting program for women on July 25-26 at the Mt. Jewett Sportsmen’s Club in Mt. Jewett, Pa. Purina, Sportdog, and Federal support this program at the national level. Sixteen women from two states attended the program.
Three more days of training will be on Aug. 22-23, and a hunt on September 13.
The program teaches women the basic skills of shooting a shotgun, safety, and one-on-one shooting experience. Women enrolled in this course will also learn the basics of hunting game birds of Pennsylvania: grouse, pheasant, turkey, quail, woodcock, doves and crows, and ducks and geese.
Committee members and educational instructors are Sue McClelland, Emily Thomas, Dottie Maslonek, Mary Hosmer, Gina Knapp, Brenda Ewing, and Mary Yeager. Shooting instructors are Terry Gerner and John Bilodeau. Trap men are Ron Reynolds and Carter Himes. The Mt. Jewett Sportsmen’s Club hosted the event.
“The value of this course is the camaraderie we develop as we maintain contact after graduating from this course,” said Mary Hosmer, a previous graduate of the course. “I have hunted with six different women graduates of this course. Hunting is more fun when you can call another woman to go with you.”
Any women interested in enrolling in next year’s Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting Course should contact Mary Hosmer at wlhab@windstream.net for further details.
The Ruffed Grouse Society was founded in 1961 to promote and increase awareness of young forest management and to maintain suitable habitat that supports healthy populations of ruffed grouse, woodcock, deer and many songbird species that depend on forest diversity to survive and prosper.