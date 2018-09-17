REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville High School Class of 1943 met at Hoss’s Steakhouse in DuBois on Aug. 18 for its annual “get-together,” luncheon and to remember the 75th anniversary of their graduation.
There were eight people attending, five of whom were classmates.
The group enjoyed conversation reminiscent of their “years gone by” and entirely agreed with the thought, “Where did 75 years go?”
Plans were made to meet again next year at the same time and same place.
Paul Keller had a collection of older items of interests relating to high school days. He showed an album he had assembled in high school to the current time which he is going to present to the Reynoldsville Historical Society.
Classmates attending were Max Bryan, Mary Lou Mitchell Haney, Paul Keller, Josephine London Park and Rose McGregor Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.