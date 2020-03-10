RIDGWAY — Ridgway High School 10th grade students spend the day exploring careers throughout Ridgway each quarter. Ms. Schaut’s careers class begins their exploration in the classroom with Amy Goode from CEC DISCOVER Partnership as they learn steps to career exploration and what jobs and education are available locally. Students learn the future trends in employment and what type of jobs are growing as they plan for life after high school. The career cruises are the next steps to helping students get a glimpse of the local job opportunities and employer expectations within in the local area. Students this quarter met with local employers from Allegheny Contracting, Alpha Precision Group, Keystone Rural Health, 911 Center and Local Government with the Elk County Chief Clerk and Sheriff’s office. The afternoon finished with a walking tour in downtown Ridgway with stops at Mud Beard Bikes and Boards for Entrepreneurship, LandVest for environmental/forestry, and Dan Smith’s Candies for retail and customer service.
Companies highlighted jobs with various education requirements, but many focused on technical and “on the job” training opportunities available right out of high school. Many times students heard that there is “ample room for advancement.” Students with a good work ethic and desire to learn can start in the company and work their way up to a management position. Several companies explained their Apprenticeship opportunities for students to consider when they become seniors. Students were encouraged to schedule job shadows to learn more about positions they were interested in. This event was coordinated by the Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership and sponsored by the Stackpole Hall Foundation and Workforce Solutions for North Central PA Business Education Partnership Grant from PA Department of Labor and Industry. Companies interested in hosting students for future programs are encouraged to contact the CEC at (814) 781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.