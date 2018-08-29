DuBOIS — The Private Music Students of Eloise Pifer Rice presented their 37th annual Music Recital on Aug. 22 in the Paul G. Reitz Theater which is located at 36 East Scribner Ave. in DuBois.
Nine students performed twenty-eight musical selections in thirteen musical groups. The audience was invited to participate in the following sing-a-longs: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Home on the Range”, “Frere Jacques” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”
Performing piano solos were Alex Wright, Serenity Nedza, Mackenzie Eldridge, Jed Wright, Madalynn Wilson and Julia Wirths.
Vocal solos were sung by Mackenzie Eldridge, Sophia Ginther, Madalynn Wilson, Perrin Chappel, Julia Wirths and Mackenzie Hook.
Julia Wirths performed a French horn solo, and Madalynn Wilson performed an alto saxophone solo. Mackenzie Hook also played the clarinet. The piano accompanist was Eloise Pifer Rice.
Amber Chappel was the light and sound technician for the recital. Perrin Chappel did the stage set-up. Also providing assistance were Debbie Wirths and Tiffany Chappel from Cultural Resources, Incorporated.
Following the recital, a reception compliments of Lois Pifer and Vic Kosko was held for the performers and everyone in attendance.
Mackenzie Eldridge, Madalynn Wilson, Sophia Ginther and Eloise Pifer Rice also presented a Music Recital for the residents in the Early Alzheimer’s Personal Care Unit of Christ the King Manor on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.
