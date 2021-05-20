RICHARDSVILLE — The Richardsville Community Center recently held a yard sale and had a great turnout, according to organizers, who expressed appreciation for the donations and purchases.
The proceeds of the sale will help toward the upkeep of the center and for its use. The center is available for rent for reunions, birthday parties, graduation, and other community events.
The center is planning on holding another yard sale starting on Thursday, June 3 at 8 a.m. and continuing through June 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Donations will be accepted for this sale up to June 1. There is quite an assortment of goods already at the center to be purchased and organizers are expecting more.
“We have a very generous community and we are thankful for that,” according to organizers.
The center also has medical equipment to loan to anyone in need of such equipment. There are electric hospital beds, shower chairs, wheel chairs, walkers, potty chairs, canes, commode risers, etc. One item they are in need of is the bedside adjustment table. Other than that, they have plenty for now. Please contact any member for the equipment.
The center holds their monthly meetings on the first Monday of each month at the center at 8 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend any and all meetings. Anyone interested in holding any events at the center is asked to contact Jean or Darrell Hidinger at 814-328-2605; Judy McKillip, 814-328-2642; Beverley Backlarz, 814-328-5090; Ray and Marcia Shaffer, 814-328-2799; or Shawn Testi, 814-849-6300. Also if you have any suggestions for the use of the center, call one of the above.
There will be an evening of country music in the near future. More details to follows as they become available.